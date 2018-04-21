Family of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has expressed anger and worry over the conflicting reports concerning his whereabouts.





The family, speaking through Prince Emmanuel Kanu, called on the military to tell them where their parents and son, Nnamdi are.





Ever since soldiers invaded the house of the Kanus late last year, both the IPOB leader and his parents had not been seen or heard of.





Spokesman of the family, Prince Emma Kanu made the call yesterday following fresh rumours making the rounds that Nnamdi Kanu and his parents had been traced to Ghana and Umuahia respectively.





Emma said, “If the military knows Nnamdi Kanu and my parents’ whereabouts, they better let us know and provide them without delay. If they know where they are, they should go and bring them, it’s as simple as that. How come my parents are with us in Umuahia and we cannot see or communicate with them? It’s impossible; they know what they are doing.





“Is it not the same military that denied the invasion of our house that came out now to say my parents are in Umuahia and Nnamdi in Ghana; they should go to Umuahia and bring them, let’s see or go to Ghana and bring Nnamdi Kanu let’s see.”





“The other time, some people said they saw Nnamdi Kanu going to London through Malaysia, others have said they saw him in Germany, Ghana and Cameroon. The military will soon come out to say they saw him in Kano. It’s like my brother has now become a ghost that he should be seen everywhere.





“If this is so, it goes to confirm our fears that the military who took him away when they raided our home last year had killed him and his ghost is now moving about in those places.





“All this are tissues of lies being propped by the military with the intention of diverting attention from people asking them where my parents and brother are. All these are tissues of lies from the pit of hell being junked out by the military thinking that will stop the family, Biafrans and the international community from asking them where they kept Nnamdi and his parents because they (military) saw them last.





“All we are saying is that they should allow us see Nnamdi and our parents because we know they are with them; where they are dead, they should release their corpses to us for burial. I thank them so much for the information they are giving us, they should do us more favour by telling us exactly where they are so that we will go and meet them.

“The Nigerian army is known for telling lies, even when they invaded our house they lied they never did even when they were confronted with hard evidence they still lied about it. They are a set of people who lie so much and they will continue to lie.”