Olisa Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has insisted that he never collected any money from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), under the leadership of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).





Metuh is currently facing corruption charges for allegedly receiving the sum of N400m from Dasuki during the build up to the 2015 general election.





Speaking on Channels Television, the former PDP spokesperson said he had never been to the office of the NSA and has no relationship with Dasuki.





According to Metuh, “I did not collect any money from the National Security Adviser’s office. I have never been to the former National Security Adviser’s office.





“I had no relationship with the former National Security Adviser, I had a relationship with my President who was the leader of my party.”





Metuh accused the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government of witch-hunting its opponents especially members of the PDP.





“This persecution is more than that. They witch-hunt. It is not a fight against corruption. It is a fight against political opponents.





“How can you call someone a looter when he is still in court. How can you say someone stole when there is no evidence about it? When you are saying that the money paid into his account is an unlawful activity. You haven’t proven it. You have not established anything. Maybe because you think you can manipulate the judiciary,” he said.