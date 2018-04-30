Lionel Messi scores a hat-trick as Barcelona walloped Deportivo La Corona 4-2 to be crowned 2018 La Liga champions with four games to place.It was not an easy win at the Riazor for the newly crowned champions, although they took a two-goal lead with Philippe Coutinho (7) and Messi (38) netting before Lucas Perez (40) deservedly pulled a goal back for Deportivo in the first half.The hosts got themselves level through Emre Colak (64) before Messi netted a quick-fire double late on (82 and 84) to round off his hat-trick and ensure that the La Liga trophy returns to the Nou Camp.While it was joy for Barca, the defeat means that Clarence Seedorf’s Deportivo side are now relegated from the division.