A Kogi High Court on Friday issued a bench warrant against one Ade Obege, charged with four others for alleged assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye on April, 2017.Justice Fola Ajayi, issued the bench warrant following Obege’s absence at the trial. He also ordered that summons be served on Obege’s sureties.There was no cogent reason for Obege’s absence on Friday.The prosecuting counsel, Lough Simon, was also not in court.Samuel Ikutanwa, who held the brief of Simon, told the court that the prosecutor could not attend the sitting because of the death of his father.Ikutanwa said the development had already been communicated to the parties, adding that he was not availed with the details of proceedings on the matter.Obege’s counsel, Mr. Ayo Jonathan, told the court that his client was last seen on March 22 when he came to court for his trial.Jonathan told the court that the wife of the accused said she had not seen her husband since March 22 when he left Okene for Lokoja, saying that he wanted to conclude that Obege was missing.Reacting to the submission of the counsel, Ikutanwa prayed the court to issue a bench warrant against the second accused since there was no cogent reason for not being in court.Ajayi, in his ruling, issued a bench warrant against Obege, and ordered that his sureties be summoned to court.The court said that the suit could not go on due to the absence of the second accused and the prosecutor.The judge, therefore, adjourned the case till May 14 and May 15 for definite hearing.NAN recalls that the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government Council, Taofiq Isa; and four others including Obege, were arraigned before late Justice Aromeh Akogu for alleged attempt to assassinate Melaye in April 2017.Unidentified gunmen allegedly attacked the lawmaker’s residence in Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu Local Government, fired several shots into the compound and destroyed property.No life was lost in the alleged attack.