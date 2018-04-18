Many ministers did not attend Wednesday’s federal executive council meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.





President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in the United Kingdom for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).





At 11:02am when the meeting began, only 18 of the 36 ministers were present at the council chamber of the presidential villa in Abuja.





Some of the ministers at the ongoing meeting are Lai Mohammed (information), Abdulrahman Danbazzau (interior), Chris Ngige (labour), Adamu Adamu (education), Adebayo Shittu (communications), Usani Usani (Niger Delta affairs), Ogbonnaya Onu (science and technology) and Rotimi Amaechi (transportation).





The junior ministers at the meeting are Zainab Ahmed (budget and national planning), Steven Ocheni (labour), Anthony Onwuka (education), and Heneiken Lokpobiri (agriculture).





Others are Omole Daramola (Niger Delta affairs), Osagie Ehinare (health) Hadi Sirika (aviation), and Mustapha Baba Shauri (power).