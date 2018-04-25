Reno Omokri, the former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan says Fulani herdsmen accused of killing Nigerians in some parts of the country are being treated better than Senator Dino Melaye.

Omokri made the remark in reaction to the controversies surrounding the arrest of Sen. Melaye on Tuesday.





The embattled Senator representing Kogi west was admitted into the hospital after he attempted to escape from police custody on Tuesday.





Reacting on his Twitter page, Omokri faulted police statement on Melaye’s arrest, adding that the statement had nothing incriminating in it.





The former presidential spokesman wrote “I read the police’s statement on @dino_melaye and it was a detailed statement saying nothing.





“If only the Nigerian police can be as serious about going after enemies of Nigeria, like herdsmen, as they are with going after enemies of President Buhari, like Dasuki, Dino and Saraki.









“Even the thugs who stole the @NGRSenate’s mace were not treated as brutally as @dino_melaye. Herdsmen who kill Nigerians are treated better than Dino. Maina was brought back to Nigeria and given armed guards, Dino was stopped from leaving Nigeria and maltreated by armed guards!”