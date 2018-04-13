The Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Lawan Daura, has accused the Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, of running the anti-graft agency based on gossips and political interference from certain quarters and marabouts.





Daura said this before the Senate ad-hoc committee, adding that the method, which he described as ‘brawn instead of brain’, deployed by EFCC under Magu, is a Gestapo style that belongs to dictatorial regimes.





He said: “The method (brawn instead of brain) deployed by the current EFCC under Magu is a Gestapo style that belongs to dictatorial regime.





“The Acting Chairman runs the Agency based on public rumours, manoeuvres, gossips, political interference from certain quarters and marabouts.”





Daura also accused Magu of vendetta mission against the DSS as a result of the indictment of his close friend, retired Air Commodore Mohammed Umar, who was involved in extorting money from suspects under investigation by the Presidential Committee Investigating Defence Procurement between 2014 and 2015.





He said although the EFCC has the power to investigate financial crimes, but investigation of the finances of the DSS was an exception in this case and can only be waived with the approval of the President.





The report of the ad-hoc committee, sighted by The Eagle Online, said: “The extant law regulating the Service prohibits it from the commission’s kind of investigation without a presidential order.





“It was suggested to him to call EFCC Board meeting to thrash it out or to secure such presidential order.





“The service also advised appropriate authorities to set up a Presidential Committee in the manner that the Tower/NIA money was investigated.”





In the report, Magu was indicted on several grounds.