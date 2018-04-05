Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that Nigerians are experiencing the height of irresponsibility in governance with the APC Federal Government refusal to obey the rule of law.The governor also declared that INEC as presently constituted is setting the stage for the rigging of the 2019 General Election. He noted that Rivers people have the capacity to resist INEC and APC rigging machine in Rivers State.Speaking during a Courtesy Visit by Civil Society Organisations of Rivers State on Thursday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said publishing the list of persons standing trial in courts and calling them looters is an unfortunate act of irresponsibility by the Federal Government.He said that the act of irresponsibility was worsened by the fact that APC leaders standing trial were excluded by the APC Federal Government.“This is an irresponsible Federal Government that has no respect for the rule of law. They have become the judge, the prosecutor in cases before courts.“All they want to do is tie the hands of judges to ensure all those standing trial are convicted at all costs”.The Rivers State Governor pointed out that the irresponsible list of looters excluded the name of the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who was indicted by the court-approved Judicial Commission of Inquiry for embezzling over N90billion state funds.On the plot by INEC, Federal Government and Security Agencies to rig elections in Rivers State, Governor Wike said that available credible intelligence indicate that strategies have been mapped out by these illegal agents.He noted that Rivers State Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Mr Akin Fakorede was indicted by INEC in her official report for the rerun elections, but the commission made no attempt to prosecute him.The governor said instead of prosecuting Fakorede, he was promoted by the Police High Command to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, posted to Yobe State and the posting cancelled for him to remain in Rivers State for planned electoral fraud.He said despite overwhelming evidence, INEC has refused to respond to the fraudulent release of two separate original Rivers East Senatorial District result sheets which led to use of Police for the theft of the people’s mandate.“Unfortunately for them, we have so much capacity to resist any attempt to manipulate the forthcoming elections”, he said.He noted that there is a plot to unleash violence on the state using SARS and other security agencies, so that the elections are not held alongside other states. He said this will pave way for their rigging plan.On the neighbourhood safety corps, he said that the Police and other security agencies will be involved in the recruitment of operatives.He wondered why some Rivers politicians derive pleasure in de-marketing the state, saying that they should re-direct their energies towards attracting projects to the state.Governor Wike affirmed that he will personally lead the charge to stop street trading in Port Harcourt beginning 12th April, 2018.On the issue of soot, he regretted that the APC Federal Government and her agencies have politicised the issue as they have refused to work with the Rivers State Government to curb the menace.“We have been fighting with the Federal Government that the military must find refined ways to destroy illegal refineries. We are not in charge of security agencies. They take their orders from Abuja”, he said.Earlier, the Leader of the Civil Society Organisations of Rivers State, Mr Sotonye George commended Governor Wike for fulfilling majority of his campaign promises.He said Civil Society Organisations of Rivers State will always partner with the Rivers State Government for the development of the state.