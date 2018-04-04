The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Sen. Shehu Sani on Tuesday mocked the published lists of suspected looters by his party, the All Progressives Congress, and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the senator urged the APC and the PDP to also publish lists of those that had never sinned.





He wrote: “The two sides entertained the nation with their ‘List of Looters’.





“Now it’s time for them to publish their ‘List of Saints’ who have never sinned and can confidently throw the first stone.”





He added, “The wave of inter gang violence, bloodshed and thuggery in Kaduna state has never peaked to this level in the history of our state.





“Those supporting, sustaining and encouraging these acts of criminality for their political or economic advantage should know that there will be consequences in the future even if they enjoy protection today.





“I condemned this atrocities in totality and call on security agencies and the general public to harmoniously work together to end this menace.”