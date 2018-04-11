37 min GOAL! Real Madrid 0-2 Juventus (Mandzukic)

2 min GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Juventus (Mandzukic)

Good evening and welcome tolive coverage of the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Real Madrid and Juventus.Real Madrid are the overwhelming favourites to make yet another European Cup semi-final courtesy of their 3-0 win in the first leg last week.Los Blancos are bidding to reach the final four of this competition for the eighth year in a row, and will be extremely confident of finishing the job in front of their own supporters tonight.Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute coverage of the action from the Bernabeu.Keylor; Carvajal, Varane, Vallejo, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Ronaldo, BaleBuffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Costa, Higuain, MandzukicThe referee brings the first period to a close with Juventus leading 2-0 on the night courtesy of a first-half double from Mario Mandzukic. Real Madrid are still 3-2 ahead in the tie, but it has been a very uncomfortable first 45 minutes for the reigning European champions.Varane's header from a Kroos free-kick hits the crossbar!Higuain is causing Vallejo all sorts of problems as he drives past the centre-back once again, but the Spaniard does well to get back at the second time of asking. We are into first-half stoppage time here.Matuidi bites into a challenge with Modric as Juventus continue to win the battle in the middle of the park. We have not seen an awful lot from Bale in this first 45 minutes it must be said.The Juventus fans are in fine voice at the moment, and why not? Real Madrid have been shocked in this first period, and they will be extremely wary of what happened to Barcelona last night.Little over five minutes of the first period remaining, and Real Madrid really need a goal to just settle some nerves here. Another for Juventus and oh my goodness, it would be some contest.Oh my goodness me! Juventus have their second of the night, and it is Mandzukic once again as the striker heads a super Lichtsteiner cross into the corner of the net. Absolute scenes in Madrid!Lichtsteiner (Juventus) is booked for a pull on Ronaldo.35 minSAVE! Huge save from Buffon as the Juventus goalkeeper keeps out a close-range Isco effort after the Spaniard had been released by Ronaldo. Excellent stuff from Buffon there!Isco lifts the ball over the Juventus crossbar after working some space just inside the penalty box. It must be said that the first 34 minutes of this second leg have flown past. What a game it has been.Kroos has a goal-bound strike blocked after a smart pick-out from Isco.Ronaldo is not too happy with tonight's English referee as he feels that he is receiving some rough treatment. There have already been three yellow cards in this match, and I suspect that will rise.Marcelo hits one from just outside the Juventus box, but his effort was always rising over the crossbar. The Brazilian had all sorts of space, and might well have done better from that position.Mandzukic (Juventus) is booked for a poor tackle on Carvajal.Higuain continues to impress for the away side as he picks the ball up in a central area before popping it wide and working his way towards goal. Varane, however, is across to make the challenge. Casemiro is having a tough time in the Real Madrid midfield at the moment as Khedira continues to win the battle.Khedira releases one from distance, but his effort was always moving wide of the post.Mandzukic is finally back on his feet following a period of treatment. Juventus just need to be careful that they do not get pinned back here as Real Madrid move the ball with pace in the final third.Carvajal (Real Madrid) is booked for a late challenge on Mandzukic.Costa breaks clear for Juventus before looking to release Mandzukic down the opposite side, but Carvajal is on hand to make the challenge. It is an end-to-end match with 23 minutes on the clock.Benatia is a touch fortunate to escape a yellow for bringing Ronaldo to the deck.Good pressure from Real Madrid in the last few minutes as they keep the ball in and around the Juventus box. Ronaldo seems to be working a lot of space in the final third, while Isco is finding space between the lines. I just cannot see Juventus keeping Real Madrid out in this match.Juventus are forced into an early change as De Sciglio, who looks injured, is replaced by Lichtsteiner. Not great news for the away side it must be said.Pjanic (Juventus) is booked for pulling Isco's shirt.Navas manages to keep out an effort from Mandzukic, who looked to bundle the ball towards goal following a corner. Chances at either end here - brilliant game of football.Isco was onside! The goal should have stood!Isco fires home after Buffon had kept out a strike from Ronaldo, but the goal has been disallowed. That looked very tight indeed.It has been a decent response from the home side, with Bale causing problems in the wide positions. Isco has just had a half-chance, meanwhile, but his flicked effort did not have enough power.Big chance for Real Madrid as Modric releases Bale inside the Juventus box, but the Welshman cannot poke the ball past Buffon, who is on hand to make a smart save.Real Madrid break clear down the right as Bale finds some room before delivering towards Ronaldo, but the number seven sees his effort blocked by Benatia. Just a few signs that the home side are warming to their task with 10 minutes on the clock. I would be astounded if we had seen the last of the goals here.Navas keeps out a close-range Higuain effort after Costa had broken clear down the left! Real Madrid are all over the place in a defensive area at the moment!Juventus continue to force the issue in the early stages as De Sciglio breaks forward before delivering a deep cross towards Higuain, but the Argentine cannot make contact. Real Madrid are yet to settle here as Juventus enjoy a lot of the possession. Carvajal urges his teammates to settle down here.Roma incredibly overcame Barcelona last night, but surely this would top that? It is important not to get carried away due to Real Madrid's advantage, but it is the start that the home fans feared here.Oh my goodness! Juventus have their early goal! It is the dream start for the Italian champions as Mandzukic heads a deep Khedira cross into the back of the net from close range!it must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium tonight. If Juventus have serious ambitions of turning things around then they need to quieten the crowd with an early goal.Real Madrid kick things off in Spain...