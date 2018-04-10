 Live Commentary: Manchester City vs Liverpool | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Live Commentary: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Hello and welcome to Nigerianeye's live coverage of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie between Manchester City and Liverpool.


Last week, Liverpool netted three first-half goals to give themselves a clear advantage ahead of Tuesday night's meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

However, City head into the game having already recorded a 5-0 victory over Liverpool in September, and Pep Guardiola will expect his side to score goals against their North-West rivals.

Only two clubs - Deportivo La Coruna and Barcelona - have successfully overturned three-goal deficits in a Champions League knockout tie.

OFFICIAL LINE-UPS


MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, Jesus

MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Bravo, Aguero, Kompany, Foden, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Delph

LIVERPOOL: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Firmino

LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES: Mignolet, Clyne, Moreno, Klavan, Solanke, Ings, Woodburn



