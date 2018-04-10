Last week, Liverpool netted three first-half goals to give themselves a clear advantage ahead of Tuesday night's meeting at the Etihad Stadium.
However, City head into the game having already recorded a 5-0 victory over Liverpool in September, and Pep Guardiola will expect his side to score goals against their North-West rivals.
Only two clubs - Deportivo La Coruna and Barcelona - have successfully overturned three-goal deficits in a Champions League knockout tie.
OFFICIAL LINE-UPS
MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, Jesus
MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Bravo, Aguero, Kompany, Foden, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Delph
LIVERPOOL: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Firmino
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES: Mignolet, Clyne, Moreno, Klavan, Solanke, Ings, Woodburn
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.