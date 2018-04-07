The Citizens can win a fifth top-flight crown in record time this evening should they pick up all three points on home soil against their city neighbours.
United are left battling for a second-placed finish, meanwhile, knowing that a point or more from this game will merely delay the inevitable of their closest rivals lifting a third title in seven seasons.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
OFFICIAL LINE-UPS
MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Danilo, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo; D.Silva, Sterling, Sane
SUBS: Bravo, Laporte, Walker, Aguero, G Jesus, Yaya Toure, De Bruyne
MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea; Young, Bailly, Smalling, Valencia; Matic, Pogba, Herrera; Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez
SUBS: Pereira, Lindelof, Rojo, Mata, Martial, Rashford, McTominay
35 min CHANCE! That turn from Gundogan was something special, taking his man out of the game and then getting the better of De Gea - not many players have been able to say that this season. Sterling clean through for a third, which he skies.
33 min Star carving their name into the title! Man City have themselves a second with a little over half an hour played, courtesy of a brilliant finish from Ilkay Gundogan. The midfielder turned in the box and prodded the ball out of David de Gea's reach.
32 min GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 2-0 MANCHESTER UNITED (ILKAY GUNDOGAN)
30 min Young is unhappy with Lukaku after his cross goes straight out of play without anybody near it. United have offered very little in an attacking sens this evening so far, but they now need to come out of their shells as they are a goal down.
28 min Man City closing in on another title thanks to Vincent Kompany's powerful header 26 minutes in. Smalling attempted to pull the centre-back down after losing his man, but it did not matter and now the hosts simply need to see things through.
26 min Vincent Kompany just loves score headers in big games! This latest one may just win Man City their third Premier League title, as he got in front of Chris Smalling and powered the ball past David de Gea from the edge of the six-yard box.
25 min GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 MANCHESTER UNITED (VINCENT KOMPANY)
23 min SAVE! The first save of the evening is made by David de Gea in the United goal. The ball was prodded through by Raheem Sterling for Bernardo Silva, who could not get the beating of De Gea down low - smart stop.
21 min Lingard makes a run around the back but Lukaku cannot quite find him from his deep starting position. United yet to register a shot of any sort in the opening 21 minutes; City's only real effort ended with the ball in the stands.
19 min The hosts looking the more threatening of the two teams in the opening quarter of the match, but finding a way through will obviously prove very tough against a well-drilled United side. United have not conceded on their last two trips here.
17 min Incidentally, Bernardo Silva looks like being the player tasked with leading the line through the middle, with Sterling and Sane either side. Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero are among the Citizens' subs for this evening's clash.
15 min The Red Devils have definitely worked on their shape heading into this game, but City are still managing to get in behind. Only once has that looked like paying off, with David Silva's cross being cut out by Young with the unintentional use of his hand.
13 min Still just that one Danilo attempt so far, which sailed high and wide in the opening few minutes. City have also had a penalty shout turned down for handball, although that appeared to be the correct call from Martin Atkinson.
11 min United continuing to press high up the pitch but City are finding some gaps to break into. The referee has just upset home fans for blowing his whistle, instead of playing advantage with Sterling one-on-one with his man out wide.
9 min On the day that United's rivals can win the title, Pogba has gone with a sky blue hair colour today. Not sure if that will go down too well, particularly on the back of Guardiola's comments on the eve of this huge showdown.
7 min The ball did indeed hit Young's hand, but it would be harsh to class this one as deliberate handball. The full-back slipped and knew little about it, so referee Martin Atkinson made the right call from that very early decision.
5 min PENALTY APPEAL! United looking organised in midfield but David Silva has just been slipped clean through down the left. The Spaniard crossed the ball into the middle and Young cut it out - illegally, according to City's players. I'll need a replay to clear that one up.
3 min Sane exchanges passes on the edge of the box but could not get a shot away. Danilo could, though, putting his boot through it from all of 30 yards and managing to pick out the Man United fans behind the goal - terrible effort from the full-back.
1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running in the 176th Manchester derby. Manchester United, sporting red tops and black shorts, are aiming to delay rivals Manchester City's title celebrations by at least a further week.
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2016/2017ReplyDelete
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(+23408145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+23408145236851
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2016/2017
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(+23408145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+23408145236851