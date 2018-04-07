32 min GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 2-0 MANCHESTER UNITED (ILKAY GUNDOGAN)

25 min GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 MANCHESTER UNITED (VINCENT KOMPANY)

Welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.The Citizens can win a fifth top-flight crown in record time this evening should they pick up all three points on home soil against their city neighbours.United are left battling for a second-placed finish, meanwhile, knowing that a point or more from this game will merely delay the inevitable of their closest rivals lifting a third title in seven seasons.Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.Ederson; Danilo, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo; D.Silva, Sterling, SaneBravo, Laporte, Walker, Aguero, G Jesus, Yaya Toure, De BruyneDe Gea; Young, Bailly, Smalling, Valencia; Matic, Pogba, Herrera; Lingard, Lukaku, SanchezPereira, Lindelof, Rojo, Mata, Martial, Rashford, McTominayThat turn from Gundogan was something special, taking his man out of the game and then getting the better of De Gea - not many players have been able to say that this season. Sterling clean through for a third, which he skies.Star carving their name into the title! Man City have themselves a second with a little over half an hour played, courtesy of a brilliant finish from Ilkay Gundogan. The midfielder turned in the box and prodded the ball out of David de Gea's reach.Young is unhappy with Lukaku after his cross goes straight out of play without anybody near it. United have offered very little in an attacking sens this evening so far, but they now need to come out of their shells as they are a goal down.Man City closing in on another title thanks to Vincent Kompany's powerful header 26 minutes in. Smalling attempted to pull the centre-back down after losing his man, but it did not matter and now the hosts simply need to see things through.Vincent Kompany just loves score headers in big games! This latest one may just win Man City their third Premier League title, as he got in front of Chris Smalling and powered the ball past David de Gea from the edge of the six-yard box.The first save of the evening is made by David de Gea in the United goal. The ball was prodded through by Raheem Sterling for Bernardo Silva, who could not get the beating of De Gea down low - smart stop.Lingard makes a run around the back but Lukaku cannot quite find him from his deep starting position. United yet to register a shot of any sort in the opening 21 minutes; City's only real effort ended with the ball in the stands.The hosts looking the more threatening of the two teams in the opening quarter of the match, but finding a way through will obviously prove very tough against a well-drilled United side. United have not conceded on their last two trips here.Incidentally, Bernardo Silva looks like being the player tasked with leading the line through the middle, with Sterling and Sane either side. Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero are among the Citizens' subs for this evening's clash.The Red Devils have definitely worked on their shape heading into this game, but City are still managing to get in behind. Only once has that looked like paying off, with David Silva's cross being cut out by Young with the unintentional use of his hand.Still just that one Danilo attempt so far, which sailed high and wide in the opening few minutes. City have also had a penalty shout turned down for handball, although that appeared to be the correct call from Martin Atkinson.United continuing to press high up the pitch but City are finding some gaps to break into. The referee has just upset home fans for blowing his whistle, instead of playing advantage with Sterling one-on-one with his man out wide.On the day that United's rivals can win the title, Pogba has gone with a sky blue hair colour today. Not sure if that will go down too well, particularly on the back of Guardiola's comments on the eve of this huge showdown.The ball did indeed hit Young's hand, but it would be harsh to class this one as deliberate handball. The full-back slipped and knew little about it, so referee Martin Atkinson made the right call from that very early decision.United looking organised in midfield but David Silva has just been slipped clean through down the left. The Spaniard crossed the ball into the middle and Young cut it out - illegally, according to City's players. I'll need a replay to clear that one up.Sane exchanges passes on the edge of the box but could not get a shot away. Danilo could, though, putting his boot through it from all of 30 yards and managing to pick out the Man United fans behind the goal - terrible effort from the full-back.We are up and running in the 176th Manchester derby. Manchester United, sporting red tops and black shorts, are aiming to delay rivals Manchester City's title celebrations by at least a further week.