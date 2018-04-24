 Live Commentary: Liverpool vs Roma | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Live Commentary: Liverpool vs Roma

10:00 PM 0
A+ A-
Welcome to Nigerianeye's live text coverage of the Champions League semi-final first-leg tie between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield.


The Reds are seeking a sixth triumph in the European Cup, 13 years on from their most recent success on the continent.

If the hosts' run to the last four this season was unexpected then the Giallorossi's was even more unlikely, as they are competing in their first Euro semi of any sort in 27 years after a memorable comeback win against Barcelona in the last round.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds on Merseyside with our extensive updates below.

OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

LIVERPOOL: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane

SUBS: Clyne, Wijnaldum, Klavan, Moreno, Mignolet, Ings, Solanke


ROMA: Becker; Fazio, Manolas, Jesus; Florenzi, De Rossi, Strootman, Kolarov; Under, Nainggolan; Dzeko

SUBS: Skorupski, Pellegrini, Perotti, Schick, Gonalons, Da Silva Peres, El Shaarawy

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top