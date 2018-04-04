 Live Commentary: Liverpool vs Manchester City | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Live Commentary: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Good evening and welcome to Nigerianeye's live text coverage of the Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.


The Premier League's two highest scorers face off on Merseyside in what has the potential to be a classic, having netted a combined 163 league goals so far this season.

Both teams have enjoyed impressive wins in the corresponding top-flight fixtures this term, but tonight they take their rivalry onto the European stage in their first ever meeting outside of domestic competition.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds on Merseyside with our extensive updates below.

OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

LIVERPOOL: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Firmino, Salah

SUBS: Mignolet, Clyne, Wijnaldum, Moreno, Ings, Solanke, Masterson


MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane; Jesus

SUBS: Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko













