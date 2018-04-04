Good evening and welcome tolive text coverage of the Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.The Premier League's two highest scorers face off on Merseyside in what has the potential to be a classic, having netted a combined 163 league goals so far this season.Both teams have enjoyed impressive wins in the corresponding top-flight fixtures this term, but tonight they take their rivalry onto the European stage in their first ever meeting outside of domestic competition.Follow all of the action as it unfolds on Merseyside with our extensive updates below.Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Firmino, SalahMignolet, Clyne, Wijnaldum, Moreno, Ings, Solanke, MastersonEderson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane; JesusBravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko