 Live Commentary: Juventus vs Real Madrid | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Live Commentary: Juventus vs Real Madrid

10:00 PM 0
A+ A-
Good evening and welcome to Nigerianeye's live commentary of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Juventus and Real Madrid from Turin.


These two teams met in last season's Champions League final, with Real Madrid retaining the trophy courtesy of a 4-1 success in Wales.

Juventus booked their spot in the last eight courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate success over Tottenham Hotspur, while Real Madrid eased past the much-fancied Paris Saint-Germain.

Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates of the action.

OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

JUVENTUS: Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Chiellini, Asamoah; Costa, Bentancur, Khedira, Sandro; Dybala; Higuain

REAL MADRID: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo



































Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top