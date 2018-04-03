These two teams met in last season's Champions League final, with Real Madrid retaining the trophy courtesy of a 4-1 success in Wales.
Juventus booked their spot in the last eight courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate success over Tottenham Hotspur, while Real Madrid eased past the much-fancied Paris Saint-Germain.
Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates of the action.
OFFICIAL LINE-UPS
JUVENTUS: Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Chiellini, Asamoah; Costa, Bentancur, Khedira, Sandro; Dybala; Higuain
REAL MADRID: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo
