Good evening and welcome tolive commentary of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Juventus and Real Madrid from Turin.These two teams met in last season's Champions League final, with Real Madrid retaining the trophy courtesy of a 4-1 success in Wales.Juventus booked their spot in the last eight courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate success over Tottenham Hotspur, while Real Madrid eased past the much-fancied Paris Saint-Germain.Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates of the action.Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Chiellini, Asamoah; Costa, Bentancur, Khedira, Sandro; Dybala; HiguainNavas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo