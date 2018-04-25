Welcome tolive text coverage of the Champions League semi-final first leg between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena.The treble-chasing hosts have reached the last four of the competition for the sixth time in the past seven seasons, but the exception during that spell came last term when they were dumped out by Madrid in the quarter-final stage.Madrid went on to lift the trophy and become the first team in the Champions League era to retain their title, and now they are going in search of a third consecutive crown - something which hasn't been done since Bayern Munich themselves in the 1970s.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.Ulreich; Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Rafinha; Javi Martinez, Robben, Muller, Rodriguez, Ribery; LewandowskiWagner, Sule, Thiago, Bernat, Rudy, Starke, TolissoNavas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vazquez, Ronaldo, IscoCasilla, Vallejo, Benzema, Bale, Hernandez, Asensio, Kovacic