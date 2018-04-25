44 min GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-1 Real Madrid (Marcelo)

28 min GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-0 Real Madrid (Joshua Kimmich)

Welcome tolive text coverage of the Champions League semi-final first leg between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena.The treble-chasing hosts have reached the last four of the competition for the sixth time in the past seven seasons, but the exception during that spell came last term when they were dumped out by Madrid in the quarter-final stage.Madrid went on to lift the trophy and become the first team in the Champions League era to retain their title, and now they are going in search of a third consecutive crown - something which hasn't been done since Bayern Munich themselves in the 1970s.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.Ulreich; Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Rafinha; Javi Martinez, Robben, Muller, Rodriguez, Ribery; LewandowskiWagner, Sule, Thiago, Bernat, Rudy, Starke, TolissoNavas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vazquez, Ronaldo, IscoCasilla, Vallejo, Benzema, Bale, Hernandez, Asensio, KovacicOne final first-half chance for Bayern as Muller is just short of turning the ball home at the back post following another cross into the box.Almost an immediate response from Bayern as Lewandowski attacks a free kick and meets the ball with a towering header. It is one he would expect to score, but he nods it too close to Navas, who spills it but is still able to collect at the second attempt.There will be two minutes of added time at the end of this first half.Where did that come from?! Real Madrid have been on the back foot since falling behind, but suddenly they level things up right on the stroke of half time as Marcelo scores in the semi-finals - having also netted in the last 16 and quarter-finals.Ramos pings a ball across to the right side of the field where Carvajal nods it back across the edge of the area. Ronaldo decides against another bicycle kick, but the loose ball drops to Marcelo, who picks out the bottom corner with a lovely crisp strike.Real Madrid are just hanging on until half time now. Rafinha's cross into the box should be attacked by a defender, but instead they all stand watching as Muller meets it with a clean volley which is blocked before it tests the keeper.Another big chance for Bayern to double their lead! Lewandowski's flick at the front post from a corner takes the ball through to Hummels, but it is an awkward height for him and his volley goes over the crossbar.Here is the only goal of the game so far, complete with another error from Navas..The Bayern bench is in uproar here as Carvajal brings down Rafinha, prompting deafening whistles from the home fans. There was very little in it, in truth, and the referee keeps his head to avoid further punishment.Bayern will really feel that they need to make the most of this. Real are rocking at the moment and Bayern are very much on top after that opening goal.Oh what a chance this is for Bayern to double their lead! Isco loses the ball and that allows Bayern to give the ball to Ribery, who looks to have only Navas to beat. However, it is a really poor first touch from the Frenchman and the chance goes begging.The hosts are indeed forced into another early change, with Niklas Sule replacing Boateng.Another nervy moment for Navas as he punches the ball out from Ribery's cross when it was an easy catch. Bayern will feel that they can get at him tonight.This could be more bad news for Bayern, who have already lost one key player in Robben. Boateng is now down with what looks like a hamstring injury, and they could be forced into a second first-half sub here.Seconds after going ahead Lewandowski breaks into the Madrid box again, but Varane does enough to shepherd the ball back as the appeals for a penalty fall on deaf ears.Oh Keylor Navas, what are you doing here?! The Real Madrid keeper came under huge scrutiny after the quarters, and he will do so again after this. Bayern suddenly cut through Bayern as Kimmich finds himself clean through on goal down the right flank following a burst forward. Navas gambles thinking that Kimmich will cross the ball, but he instead goes for goal and beats the keeper at his near post. That would have been a simple save had he just stood there!This is half a chance by Ronaldo's standards as he attacks a Vazquez cross really well, but he cannot get enough on his header.There haven't been any major scares at either end of the pitch so far, but there is a growing feeling that the tide is turning in Madrid's favour right now. The visitors are seeing more and more of the ball, while Bayern have been a little sloppy in the past 10 minutes or so.A Real Madrid chance has been coming, and sure enough it happens here. A Rafinha challenge inside the box only succeeds in taking the ball into the path of Carvajal, who unleashes a first-time effort which flies straight into the arms of Ulreich.Still not much to separate these two sides as we approach the midway point of the first half. Madrid have begun to creep further and further up the pitch, with Ronaldo beginning to become a bit more involved.Modric finds Ronaldo in a bit of space down the right channel before bursting into the box in search of the return ball, but Boateng makes a crucial interception to block the cross.The first save of the night is made by Keylor Navas as Rafinha lines up a long-range effort which bounces just in front of the Real Madrid keeper. His handling is good on this occasion, though, as he gathers it with minimum fuss.Navas was shaky in the quarter-finals, but here he pings a magnificent 80-yard pass to Isco, whose first touch is equally divine. Isco works space to shoot, but his effort from outside the box is blocked.Ronaldo gets his first chance on the ball tonight but is quickly left on the floor following a challenge from Boateng just outside the area. The referee is having none of it, though.Bayern have seen most of the ball in this match so far and will perhaps be the slightly happier team right now. Zidane's team selection was a show of respect for Bayern, and they are showing why.We haven't seen much from Cristiano Ronaldo in these opening exchanges, but he only needs one chance to change the game. It is a tense and cagey affair right now, but still one of very high quality.After a breakneck start to the match, it has just been a little stop-start in the last few minutes. This time Lewandowski and Ramos are both down after a painful clash of the shins.Sure enough there is the change, with Thiago replacing the injured Robben.Robben is back on his feet and looks like he wants to continue, but Thiago is stripped and it looks as though Bayern will be forced to make a very early change.Finally there is a stoppage in play, but it is worrying news for Bayern Munich. Robben has gone down and Javi Martinez appeared to suggest that he will not be able to continue.Bayern go straight up at the other end and have a penalty appeal as Ribery hits the ball against Carvajal, but the referee waves it away. Non-stop action in these opening exchanges!This match has started at an incredible tempo. Bayern's defence goes to sleep as Marcelo's pass forward releases Kroos down the left flank, but his cross into the box goes all the way through to safety.Within 30 seconds Bayern have their first hint of a chance as Carvajal's error gifts the ball to Lewandowski, whose cross is just too high for Muller to make a good connection with at the far post.Here we go then! Bayern Munich get us underway for what should be a cracker!