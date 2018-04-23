Following the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari which drew both negative and positive arguments from Nigerians, the senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray Bruce could not be left out from airing his opinion in the topical issue.Recall that President Buhari had in a Commonwealth Business Meeting said that, “We have a very young population; our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. More than 60 per cent of the population is below the age of 30.“A lot of them have not been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country, therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare and education free.”Many Nigerians have condemned his statement, noting that Nigeria’s youth are the most hardworking group of people in the world. Some of them gave instances of many Nigerians who are doing great in their respective professions like, Doctors, Nurse, Journalism, Engineering etc all over the world.Some critics whose views trailed media include; Ex-media aide to Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Sunny Onuesoke.Aligning his views with the above critics, Senator Ben Murray Bruce said that President Buhari forgot how those he called Lazy Youths voted for him under the scorching sun for change. But instead of delivering his campaign promises, he delivered chains on Nigerians.His words, “Instead of finding out why young Nigerian professionals are emigrating in droves to countries like Canada, President Buhari calls them lazy.“The ironic thing is that many of them queued up for hours under hot savannah sun to vote in a man who promised change but delivered chains!” he said.Recall also that Presidency through the special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina denied the statement saying that Buhari wouldn’t have derided Nigerian youths, especially in a foreign land.Parts of the statement read:“There is no way President Buhari, father of the Nigerian nation in every sense of the word, who equally has biological children of his own in the youths age bracket, pass a vote of no confidence on all youths. It can only exist in the imagination of those who play what the President has described as “irresponsible politics” with everything.“President Buhari has always applauded and celebrated Nigerian youths who excel in different areas of endeavour, from sports, to academia, and other realms. And he will continue to do so, because he values the youths, and knows that they are the fulcrum on which the future of the country rests.“Indeed, every country has its share of idle population, and it is the bounden duty of government at all levels, to create an enabling environment for them to actualize their potentials.“It is futile for mischief makers to lie in wait, and take a minor part of the words of the President, and turn it into negative commentary, peradventure they could diminish the profile of the President. Nigerians across all walks of life know who is serving them faithfully and truly, and they will always reciprocate such fidelity as occasions demand.”