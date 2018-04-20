The Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to the statement made by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, where he said the President never described all Nigerian youths as lazy.
Recall that Buhari, while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, had stated that Nigerian youths prefer to do nothing because they feel Nigeria is an oil-rich nation.
The Presidency, through Adesina, has since clarified what Buhari actually said.
According to Adesina, Buhari said a lot of Nigerian youths are lazy and not all youths.
Reacting, the ex-minister said the Presidency should apologise to Nigerians for saying a lot of Nigerian youths are lazy.
Ezekwesili on Twitter wrote, “@FemAdesina says the President only said, “a lot of.” “Not all.” A lot of, Plenty o. A lot of, means Majority o. Hmmm. I pray for YOU. May God never let you specialize in what my Dad used to describe as Semantic Obscurantism.
“Would have made sense to sincerely apologize on this legendary misspeak of our President @MBuhari than to rush out with these acrobatics of “A Lot Of is Not Equal to All”. When shall his media team learn? Been almost four years. I mean, FOUR YEARS. Haba.”
