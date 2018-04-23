A political activist and a campaign strategist for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, Debola Williams, has mocked the President over the, “lazy Nigerian youths’” comment.

President Buhari, while delivering a keynote address at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London yesterday, was quoted to have said that most Nigerian youths want everything free without doing anything.





Williams who was in South Africa over the weekend, mocked Buhari over the statement, which has generated controversy and a major topic on social media platforms.





He wrote on Twitter, “I arrived Cape Town with three other #LazyNigerianYouths whose lazy work caught the attention of one of Africa’s living Legend Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu and awarded his prestigious fellowship that focuses on preparing leaders for the continent.”





He named the other, “lazy” Nigerian youths as “SEUN ONIGBINDE, Lead Partner and co-founder of BudgIT. Seun’s BudgiT has revolutionized citizens engagement with Government and fostered more transparency in governments accountability.





“Serah Makka, country director one, top 35 under 35 young African leaders in international affairs.





“Temi Awogboro, Director The Abraaj Group. M&A Advisor’s European Emerging Leaders Award recipient. Recognized as the Female Lead’s Top 20 Women under 20; and, Management Today/The Telegraph’s 35 Women under 35.”