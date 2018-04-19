The Lagos State Government says new investors for the Fourth Mainland Bridge will be named in June.The cost of the previous contract which was cancelled in May 2017 was put at N844bn.The government had cited delay in the commencement of work as the reason for the termination of the contract.The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Adebowale Akinsanya, who stated this on Wednesday at a press briefing of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to mark the third anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, added, “We are at the last phase of selecting the preferred bidders. I believe the bidders would be announced by June.”He added that the government had completed 55 roads totalling 129 kilometres and 48 building projects between May 2017 and April 2018.He said 25 roads and 17 building projects were under construction in the state.The commissioner stated further that the state Public Works Corporation rehabilitated 31 roads aside from carrying out palliative maintenance and sectional overlay on 115 roads.He said, “We have been working to deliver projects that will have direct impact on the lives of all Lagos residents. The commitment to infrastructural renewal, expansion, upgrading and regeneration is borne out of the fact that an efficient and integrated transport system can only be achieved through the provision of appropriate infrastructure.”To manage flood and its negative impact, Akinsanya said the maintenance of all primary, secondary and tertiary drainage channels had been contracted to ensure a year-round clearing of drains.