The Attorney General of Cross River State has been directed to immediately prosecute the man who raped a young lady in Okuni ikom, alongside 4 members of his gang.





The incident occurred on November 6, 2017, when the gunmen invaded a farm in Okuni ikom, stole bags of cocoa and gang raped the wife of one of the farmers, while the husband was tied to a tree and made to watch.





Last month, women from Okuni community protested against the rape.





The women numbering over 1000 took to the streets to demand for justice for their colleague, describing the incident as barbaric.





Investigations revealed their protest was as a result of the arrest of one of the culprits, who was later released on bail without adequate sanction by the police, in Ikom.





However, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong and theDG of Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Betta Edu, last Wednesday, visited victim and revealed that the culprits have been rearrested and will be charged to court immediately.