Secretary-General of National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, and President of United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, Joe Ajaero, has said Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State will be dealt with over what he termed ‘his anti-labour postures in recent times.’Ajaero told newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, that the Kaduna governor’s recent “indefensible” sack of workers and the report to move wages matter to the concurrent list by the All Progressives Congress, APC, committee on restructuring he headed would not go unpunished.He said: “They think labour is just civil or public servants in their states and that is why they recommended putting it on the concurrent list. He even went further to say civil servants do not deserve N18, 000 minimum wage.“Labour is more than that. Like National Union of Electricity Employees, do we have employees that El-Rufai controls, no! They are purely national. And these are people that are part of labour, so at what point can you now pass it to a state?”On the competence test the Kaduna governor recently administered on teachers in the state, he said: “All these are to be considered to teach El-Rufai a lesson that no other governor will follow him to set that bad example. There will be an opportunity to deal with him and it will be difficult for him to seek re-election.”