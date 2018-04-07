Abdulfatah Ahmed, governor of Kwara state, has offered N5 million for information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the robbery attack in Offa town.





On Thursday, police officers and residents were killed when armed robbers attacked five banks and a police station.





The robbers reportedly struck for about one hour after blocking the Ilorin and Osogbo access points into the town.





In a statement on Saturday, Muyideen Akorede, media aide to the governor, quoted Ahmed as saying that anyone who has useful information should contact the state police command on the following numbers – 0803 739 1280 and 0803 236 5122.





The governor assured prospective informants that they would be kept safe and no harm would befall them for assisting the security agencies to arrest the attackers.





He said his administration would do everything to ensure that the perpetrators of the robbery are brought to justice.





Ahmed said the police and other security agencies have already begun a manhunt for the perpetrators of the robbery.





“While we mourn our dead with a heart full of sadness, and care for the injured by paying all their medical bills, we will do everything in our power to bring the attackers to justice and ensure that never again does any community or people in our state experience such tragedy,” the statement read.