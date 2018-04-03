The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has spoken up on how he sustained injury on his left foot and had his leg bandaged by doctors. He said the incident happened while he was alighting from a vehicle.





The governor made this known on Tuesday through his Media and Publicity Director-General, Kingsley Fanwo, while dispelling speculations that he is “either hospitalised or otherwise incapacitated”.





“The Governor missed his footing last Friday, March 30, 2018 while alighting from a vehicle and injured his left foot. He was treated by his doctors, who bandaged the leg and discharged him.





“We thank all the Governor’s supporters and well-wishers who reached us to inquire after his wellbeing. His Excellency is doing very well and will be at work as usual after the Easter holidays.





“Once again, the Governor sends his best wishes to Kogites for the Easter Season and beyond,” the statement read.