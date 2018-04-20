Kanu believes Mikel can be the solution to the team’s lack of creativity if properly given the freedom to play in the role.
“I believe we don’t really need to go too far for a solution for a player who can provide creativity to the team,” Kanu told AOIFootball.com.
“I think a player like Mikel Obi can perfectly play in that position because he has shown in recent past that he can deliver when it matters most.
“Look at our qualifiers, especially against Cameroon and Algeria, he brought his attacking prowess to play and ensured the team was able to gain maximum points.
“I know a bit about him from our time with the national team; if given the right support from the back, he will definitely deliver upfront”, he said.
