A former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday hit back at the critics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying that he deserves a second term.He said this during a courtesy visit to the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta.His comments came on the heels of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Monday’s comments that the Buhari-led administration had been ineffective and incompetent and did not deserve re-election in 2019.Kalu, who is the coordinator of National Movement for Re-election of Muhammadu Buhari, however, argued during his visit to the Alake that President Buhari has performed well and deserved another term in office.While he noted that Nigeria had continued to contend with the challenge of leaders who never obeyed the law, he, however, added that Buhari should not be bothered about criticisms and scathing letters.He said, “In any democracy, there must be people for and against. We are for Buhari, some people are against and we wish them well. And we want to thank you for the key role of peace that you and other traditional rulers have been playing. Nigeria unity is non-negotiable.“We are for the oneness of this country, we are for leaders who are sincere to lead us well, we are for leaders who are equally committed to the rules and tenets of democracy.“The greatest challenge of our country is leaders not obeying the law. When they are leaders, they don’t want to obey the law; when they go out of leadership, they criticise everybody who wants to obey the law. This is the problem of the country.“We have had leaders who disobeyed every law of the land. We have also had leaders who were reckless when they were in power and when they go out, they call people all kinds of name. We have also seen leaders that have never seen anything good in other people’s leadership, they only know about themselves.“So, we want to thank you for the support…I know you are a close friend of President Muhammadu Buhari and I want you to maintain that friendship; don’t allow anybody to distract you whether people from here or from my area, stay in course.“President Buhari has not finished the job he came to do. If God gives him good health and long life, he has not finished. He has to go for another four years to be able to finish.Oba Gbadebo commended the former Abia State governor for his message of love and strong belief in Buhari’s capacity to deliver good governance to the country.He described Kalu “as a detribalised Nigerian, whose tenure as governor was marked with the monumental development of the state.”