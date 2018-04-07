Former governor of Abia State on Friday predicted Igbo presidency in 2023 after the completion of President Mohammad Buhari two terms in office.He advised Buhari to ignore the letter written to him by Olusegun Obasanjo serious, saying the former President has no moral ground to criticism any administration.According to him, Obasanjo is the “least Nigerian to talk about morality in Nigerian politics.”Speaking with reporters during his advocacy tour of the Southwest after a courtesy visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in Ike Ife, he said Obasanjo only wanted to hit up the polity and cause trouble in Nigeria with his letter.Speaking on the possibility of president Buhari winning the second term, Kalu said, “Buhari has done a lot of jobs. People might be thinking he is not doing anything, Nigeria is a very difficult country to hold together and he held ot together.He said: “President Buhari is not a thief. The were massive lootING before he came. I’m not saying Buhari is the best, he has his own patch, but the Buhari I know for over 30 years, he doesn’t believe in having house in Abuja and cars everywhere. I came to assure this region that Buhari is an honest man. He is more committed to the Nigeria than those condemning him.”Kalu, who commended Oba Ogunwusi for preaching peace and taking peace across the nation, said: “Even some leaders have decided to be letter writers, I want to thank you for obeying what the Quran and the Bible said by supporting our president.“I want to thank you for bringing peace. No leader is perfect. Every leaders has his patch. Some leaders like to criticize people but, when they were there as a leader, they didn’t want people to criticize them. They didn’t know that it is always good for leaders to have respect for other leaders.“We realise that the country is almost broken. We are taking message of hope and peace to the people. You can see some ex-presidents want to take it upon themselves to start causing problems, writing letters that are unnecessary to our community and our polity. This is the same president I wrote letter to when I was the governor and he refused to answer to the leter.“You press people know about that letter where I accused president Obasanjo on many occasions of corruption under his table which he know is the truth. So, he is the least Nigerian to talk about morality in our polity.”