Joshua Lidani, senator representing Gombe south, has been held hostage by some youth of his constituency.





Ibrahim Wala, an activist, disclosed in a Facebook live video on Monday.





Wala said the senator who is in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) paid a visit to the headquarters of Balanga local government area and was not allowed to leave the place.





He said the youth are demanding that he accounts for his stewardship in office.





According to him, the protesters accused Lidani of abandoning them since he was elected into office in 2015.





“I think it is important for people to understand that our politicians are becoming some form of threat to us. I’m getting a situation report from Gombe state – Balanga local government, there is a situation going on,” Wala said.





“There is a kind of standoff between some of the youth of Balanga local government. They are calling on the senator representing Gombe south, Joshua Lidani who is on a visit to the local government headquarters. He is having difficulty getting out of the local government. It appears all the youth in the area are saying ‘no’, they don’t want to see him, they want him to account for his stewardship.





“Ever since he was appointed, he abandoned them, he has never gone to see them for a day. Today he paid a visit there.”





During the live video post, Wala called someone at Balanga to confirm the incident.





This comes two days after Garba Julde, member representing Bali/Gassol federal constituency of Taraba in the house of representatives, was attacked.





The constituents on Saturday reportedly hurled stones at the lawmaker for allegedly abandoning them.