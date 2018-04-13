 JUST IN: Police ban protest at Unity Fountain | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The federal capital territory (FCT) command of Nigeria police force has banned protests and rallies at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.


Sadiq Bello, commissioner of police in the FCT, disclosed this on Friday after Deji Adeyanju, an activist, was  arrested for allegedly inciting civil unrest.

He was released at 3: 20pm following the intervention of Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, who is the leader of OurMumuDonDo Movement.

Civil rights groups like the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement and Our Mumu Don Do, usually hold protests at the Unity Fountain.

BBOG members had converged on the fountain on Friday to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls but the police disrupted the programme.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Oby Ezekwesili, leader of the movement, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police to order.

Ezekwesili accused the police of infringing on the rights of the protesters.


