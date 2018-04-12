Goodluck Jonathan, former President, has cautioned Nigerian youths against mistakes made by past leaders.





Addressing a cross session of youths in Yenogoa, the Bayelsa State capital, the immediate past President highlighted the mistakes to include, “tribalism, nepotism, and religious intolerance.”





Jonathan said, “I am happy that you cut across parts of the country, you are not here because you are Christians or Muslims, you are not here because you are from South-South, or from North-East, or North West or South West





“But you are here because you are Nigerian youths that are committed to a particular cause and you want to make an impact for a better society for us and the future.”





The former President also noted that he believed in the philosophy of late Maitama Sule “that the young breed without old breed will breed greed.





“I think what he is saying is that both old and young people must come together,” Jonathan stated, recalling that there was a time young people played dominant roles in the nation’s politics.









“All the big historical names you hear: Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Sarduana of Sokoto, Michael Okpara, all of them got involved at very young age. Some of them were ministers in their twenties,” he said.