The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption has lauded the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, over remittance of funds to the Federal Government coffers.





JAMB had remitted about N7.8 billion in 2017 to the Federal government.





The Committee led by Chairman of PACAC, Professor Itse Sagay on Wednesday also sought clarification on the alleged N36 million cash said to have been swallowed by a snake in Benue.





Sagay in a meeting with Oloyede at the headquarters of JAMB on Wednesday commended Oloyede for his high level of integrity.





He said: “We also wish to congratulate you for what I will call the geometric increase in remittance to the Federal government of Nigeria.





“We are not surprised. You have a name that has gone before you and we know that nowhere will you be operating in, where there will not be events, which will show that you have maintained your outstanding character and integrity.





“We are here basically to learn more about JAMB. What are your problems, what are your challenges and also to offer our help if required in any respect within our competence?





“We are also curious about some other things, for example as I said what challenges do you still have. I remember in some time past, it used to be commonly believed that if you do JAMB examination, a different result would be prepared for you and score high marks and if you go to the university, only to underperform.





“We want to know if this problem has been eliminated. Also, we read recently of some members of staff of JAMB at a lower level who accumulated a lot of cash and did not properly account for it, leading them to make very absurd defences, which has created a lot of fun nationwide.





“We want to know what steps are being taken to ensure that monies realized from your work are now maintained in a guaranteed fashion that people do not have the opportunity to abuse it.





“We also want to know if there are any issues militating against the JAMB system and in what way can we help promote the excellent work that you are doing,” he said.





The JAMB Registrar in his response said it was unfortunate that Nigerians trivialize the issue of a snake swallowing JAMB money.





He insisted that JAMB as an organisation was well positioned to deliver services excellently, saying, however, that the degeneration in the larger part of the society was also affecting the Board.