A group of Northern Pastors under the umbrella of Arewa Pastors Peace Initiative, Nigeria, APPIN, Thursday in Abuja told President Muhammadu Buhari that those accusing his government of having Islamisation agenda were the opposition elements trying to destabilise the government.The group who described President Buhari as God sent also promised to liaise with Pastors in Eastern and Western parts of the country to fish out their colleagues allegedly being used by enemies to cause violence by propagating hate speech using the alter of God.The Arewa Pastors who paid a courtesy visit to President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that they are non denominational that stand for peace and with over 45,000 registered members.In a speech read at the visit, the National Chairman of APPIN, Bishop John Abu Richard, said that the 19 Northern States Pastors acknowledged the good leadership of President Buhari in restoring the nation’s economy, tackling insecurity challenges and revolutinarise the agricultural sector.They begged the President to support five thousand Arewa Pastors peace and unity national delegate prayer Congress expected to take place at the eagle square on Thursday, 26th April, 2018.Besides, they pleaded to be linked with the relevant security agencies by the President in their crusade for peace and fight against hate speeches.Bishop Richard said, “We congratulated ourselves also because during your health challenge we knowing you to be the God sent timely leader to rescue and restore Nigeria back to her pride, fasted and prayed with over one thousand Archbishops, Bishops, Pastors and Evangelist for God to show you mercy and heal you.“Your Excellency, we the 19 Northern States pastors came together in unity to speak with one voice to crusade for peace, reconciliation and national unity of our great country Nigeria which you have already started.“We have over 45,000 registered pastors of the 19, Northern State of Nigeria with millions of followers behind us we have huge numbers in our women and youth wing to support the unity and peaceful co-existence in our country irrespective of tribe, religion, ethnicity and political association.“We the 19 Northern States pastors acknowledge the good leadership you are rending to Nigerians in the area of restoring the economy, boom in the Agricultural sector, tackling of insecurity, fighting corruption and your genuine efforts of being a great father to all Nigerians both Muslims and Christians in Nigeria.“Your Excellency, we the 19 Northern States pastors under the New platform called the Arewa pastors Non-Denominational initiative for peace in Nigeria believe in your leadership and we are here to let you know that we are fully standing by you and your government to ensure that you succeed and peace is restored to every nooks and corners of the country.“And to counter those deceiving and poisoning Nigerians with fake news to destroy your good intentions for the country especially those giving the impression that you are against Christians and some ethnic groups in Nigeria which is a big lie.“For instance, some Pastors using places of worship to preach hate. People using Church to preach violence. (If you preach war and war broke out who will go to Church for worship).The Islamization agenda.“We believe that Mr. President has no lslamization agenda in Nigeria, because if he cannot do it as Military Head of State with a Muslim Deputy Head of State, how can it be done under Democratic government.“This is just an opposition propaganda, about the killings around the Country, we observed that it is not only Christian that are the victims, both Muslims and Christians are affected, and the Government is doing everything possible to solve the problem.“What we need to do is to come together as a people to support our government in order to bring to an end to this circle of violence and we assure Your Excellency that we will co-operate in exposing any information that will be available to us as regards the perpetrators.”The group pleaded with President Buhari “That you support our 5 thousand Arewa pastors peace and unity National delegate prayer congress at the eagle square on Thursday 26th April 2018.“We will want His Excellency to link us with the relevant security agencies in our crusade for peace and fight against hate speeches and those dark walls that separate us as we will network with our counterpart from the East and west to hand over those of our colleagues being used by the enemies of our togetherness to inject confusion and false stories into the public space resulting to the destabilization of peaceful co-existence we were enjoying in the country.”Members of the delegation include its National Chairman, Bishop John Abu Richard, National Secretary, Archbishop Musa Usman Katshina, National Deputy Secretary, Bishop Fali Jasibu Indagawa, Bishop Adamu Danja and Bishop Tom Madugu.The Arewa Pastors however, refused to disclose the churches they represent.