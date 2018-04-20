Banky W, R&B singer, has urged disgruntled Nigerians to register for their permanent voter cards (PVC) rather than vent on Twitter.He said the Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) will not count their tweets on election day.Many young Nigerians have been tweeting non-stop with #LazyNigerianYouth and #LazyNigerianYouths to convey their displeasure at President Muhammadu Buhari’s “sit and do nothing” remark.The president on Wednesday said many Nigerian youth have not been to school yet they want free education, health and housing.Commenting on the trending hashtag, the ‘Made For You’ singer said: “I have a suggestion. Whether you agree or disagree with the President’s comments, this time, do a little bit more than posting, commenting, retweeting, and complaining. Go and register to vote.“I’ve sat in countless meetings, seminars, conferences and hangouts with young people. We are always great at pointing out our issues.. but the truth is that we can sit around and complain from now until Kingdom come. It will not matter. INEC will not count your tweets. Let’s turn the month of May into #PVCMay.“Even if you don’t know who you’re voting for.. even if you hate every single candidate. At least register.. so that if someone comes along who you feel compelled to support, you can.“If you’re really serious about wanting Nigeria to be a better place, go and register to vote. Get your PVC asap. The registration period will end LONG before the elections come, so if you think you can wait until next year, you are wrong.“Get your PVC today. Or don’t bother complaining about anything, because it won’t matter. Your tweets will not count. Your vote will.”