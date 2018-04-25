The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Wednesday said it has begun the recall process of embattled Senator Dino Melaye.





Melaye represents Kogi West Senatorial District at the Senate.





The commission announced the commencement of verification exercise of voters in his constituency.





This follows the Appeal Court ruling which gave INEC the go-ahead to carry out the exercise.





The exercise, scheduled for Saturday, April 28th, is in line with the constitutional provision that 50+1 registered voter must be confirmed to have signed the recall petition register, Punch reports.





According to the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. James Apam, the Commission had put all necessary modalities in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise.





“The verification exercise, which is the first in the line of activities to be carried out in a recall process, will be done on 28th April, 2018 in 560 polling units in the Kogi West Senatorial District,” he said.





He added that the result of the exercise would be announced on Sunday when collation is expected to have been concluded.





Apam said the result of the verification exercise would determine whether or not to proceeded to the next stage, which is referendum.