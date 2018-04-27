Bobrisky described himself as a female while responding to an IG user who asked him to date BBNaija ex-housemate, Nina.

According to Bobrisky, he can't date Nina because he is a girl and does not want to practice lesbianism. See the comment below





The self-acclaimed queen of snapchat has also promised the ex-housemate five hundred thousand naira, and he also promised to take responsibly for her hair do every week for the next six months. Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh also promised to give her an iPhone X worth #450,000



