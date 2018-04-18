Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) has said when he decide to leave the party he will make it known.The Senator was reacting to rumours that he had dumped the APC for an opposition party said to be the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and has been offered the governorship ticket for the 2019 election.The Senator used football terms in debunking the rumour.“’I am still in the Broomcity FC as a left winger and not a defender.The rumour that I’ve changed club to White Horse Athletico and that they offered me the position of a striker is untrue” he wrote.“If there will be any club transfer before the end of the season, you will be openly notified.Thank you“The Senator and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai has been embroiled in a battle over what he described as overbearing.