President Muhammadu Buhari has said that if not for education, he may have been one of the Fulani herdsmen clashing with farmers across the country.





The President said during his two-day state visit to Bauchi State on Thursday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, where he inaugurated the 261 Nigerian Air Force Referral Hospital, some roads and five tractors and some farm implements.





Buhari addressed thousands of Bauchi residents in Hausa.





He encouraged them to allow their children to go to school.





He said, “Make every effort to put your children in school, plead with them to be patient and read hard. In this generation, you cannot make it except you are educated.





“Now, look at the farmers /herdsmen’s clashes in the northern part of this country. I have been telling people that if I had not gone to school, I would not have gone into the military and where I come from since my cows are finished; maybe, I would have been involved in this fight.





“But because I went to school, I got a job to do and because of that, desertification is everywhere, there is no bush we will go to and cut down trees and destroy farms and the rainy season is not promising. Because of that, education is the guarantee.





“You should strive hard and be educated , get the education that will benefit you and the society , it is not compulsory that government will give you what to do.”