Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said the State will drag President Mohammadu Buhari to court if he refuse to contest for a second term in 2019.The governor said this during an interactive session with selected journalists in Abuja, saying the the State has concluded plans to drag President Buhari to court if he fails to seek reelection for a second term.“APC governors want Mr. President to continue. I am happy that it is not the president that said he wants to continue, it is the people that are saying continue but Mr. President has not made up his mind yet” he said.“When he came to Kano, I told him that any time he decides not to contest we will take him to court, Kano state government will take him to court any time he decides not to contest. So we are waiting for him”.“In this country we saw presidents who spent billions of Naira for third term, so what is the ruse about a constitutional second term. Some people who spent billions of Naira in order to go for third term, I think it should not be news or something like that.”