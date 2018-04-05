Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said he would go to any length for President Muhammadu Buhari if he so requests.





Bello disclosed this while reacting to President Buhari’s decision against the tenure elongation of national chairman, John Oyegun and National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





He said, “I am an ardent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has said that we must stick to the 1999 Constitution and APC Constitution. If Buhari asks me to jump into fire, I will not hesitate to jump into it.”





Speaking on why he earlier backed Chief John Oyegun on his tenure elongation, Bello said:





“They are saying that I have problem with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; that is why I supported tenure elongation.





“I have no problem with Asiwaju, he is my leader. And President Buhari is the leader of all. I was supporting you (Oyegun and NWC) but we have to hold National Convention.”