A 23-year-old housewife, Eliza Guta, almost lost her home when she played a prank on her husband on April 1st, popularly called ‘April Fool’s Day.’To give her husband what she thought was a surprise, she told him their only son, Tadiwanashe Mazo, was not his biological child.In an account by H-Metro, the Zimbabwean mother narrated the hassles she went through over what she now agrees was a ‘silly’ joke.She said, “I woke up in the morning without that lie in mind; but when I saw some jokes on WhatsApp, I decided to tell a lie to my husband without giving a thought to it.“While we were having breakfast, I told him that I wanted to confess something which I have been hiding for the past four years since we have been married.“He then gave me the chance to speak and I told him, ‘Tadi is not your son but is my ex-lover’s.’“When I told him, he went out without saying anything. I thought he was going to come back soon.“He spent the whole day away and he didn’t pick up my calls and that’s when I realised that he was affected by the story.”Her husband, Lenox Mazo, didn’t return home, but went to his parents’ place to break the news.His parents called his wife so they could discuss the issue.“When I got a call from my mother-in-law, that was when I realised how big the issue was, but I wasn’t scared because I thought of the DNA as my defence,” said Eliza.Lenox’s parents insisted that the couple should divorce and that their daughter-in-law must repay all the money that Lenox had spent on taking care of Tadiwa.However, one of Lenox’s sisters, Virginia Mazo, was aware of the entire matter, and she stepped in to save her sister-in-law.“I was aware of this lie. Eliza informed me via WhatsApp after she noticed Lenox’s reaction; so, I was just quiet, waiting for a time like this, and these chats proved Eliza’s innocence,” said Virginia.The conversation between the two proved Eliza’s innocence.Eliza and her husband got united, but Lenox insisted on having a DNA test just to be sure.