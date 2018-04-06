Femi Fani-Kayode has blasted pastors under the auspices of the Arewa Pastors Non-denominational Initiative for Peace in Nigeria, who paid President Muhammadu Buhari a visit on Thursday.





A group of over 45,000 pastors, made up of the Arewa Pastors Non-denominational Initiative for Peace in Nigeria accused their colleagues of inciting violence and working against President Buhari.





Leader of the group, Bishop John Richard, endorsed Buhari for second term owing to his achievements in security.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode took to his twitter page, describing the pastors as hungry and descendants of Cain.





The PDP Chieftain wrote “Some hungry Pastors from Arewa Pastors Peace Initiative visited Buhari today to endorse him.





“I’m sure none of their daughters are being held by Boko Haram and no member of their family has been slaughtered by Fulani herdsmen.









“Woe unto those that support the descendants of Cain.”