The Prize is N45m in total, and Miracle is walking away with it, after 85 eventful days in the House, full of hope, intrigues, s3x, betrayal and anxiety.





Aside from the 45million prize money, he also won the 1 million naira payporte arena game, 1 million naira Pepsi competition, and 500 thousand naira from closeup competition. Who else agrees with me that he is indeed a miracle.





See how Nigerians voted fro him:

Ebuka revealed that this season alone garnered about 170 Million votes while for this week alone, 30 million votes were recorded





In his comment at the final event, General Manager, Marketing and Sales of MultiChoice, Martin Mabutho, said Double Wahala was “served hot.”





The winner goes home with N45m comprising:

N25m cash

N12m SUV

N4.7m all-expenses paid vacation

N3.3m household equipment comprising of electronics and other gadgets.





Miracle real name is Miracle Igbokwe, He was born on the 17th of February 1995. Miracle attended the International Aviation College (IAC) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria. He finished from Dee unique International High School.





Newly graduated from the aviation school, Miracle flies into the House with his pilot license firmly in hand. He feels grateful for everything in life as he knows how financially difficult it was to get there.





Miracle’s love of dancing and camping is only parallel by his sense of fashion, especially his skinny jeans. Miracle hates inequality and says he’s not in the game for the money.





What irritates you most in other people: People being fake, makes me not to trust them.





What will you be bringing into the BB House: I want to bring confusion amongst the ladies.





What will you do with the prize money: I’ll use part of the money to further my pilot training and the rest to help my family.





Miracle and Nina had the First Kiss and make out session in the house.





His Instagram Handle is: @miracleikechukwu

His Facebook Profile is: Miracle Igbokwe

His Twitter Profile is: @Miracle860





Miracle was recently embroiled in a drama when a wedding band was spotted on his ring finger, in some old photos Nigerians dug up.





His Brother, Samuel has already debunked claims that Miracle is married, He also explained how the ring on his finger came to be.





