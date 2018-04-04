Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has revealed how Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, can help his team qualify from Group D of this year’s World Cup in Russia.Rohr says victory for Argentina over Iceland and Croatia in their opening two games at the World Cup, could play to the advantage of Nigeria.In an interview with TyC Sports, the German said if Argentina win their first two matches, they could be tempted to rest Messi for their fixture against the Eagles.Rohr, however, admitted that even if the Barcelona superstar plays against his team, they would have to find a way to contain him.“Maybe Messi refuses to play against us, if Argentina wins the first two games.“Nothing is impossible, the only solution for Messi is a collective solution, not an individual solution, but we will have time to observe,” he said.