The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday explained how the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, escaped from its custody.The police said Melaye jumped out of a police vehicle through the window after some hoodlums in two Toyota Hilux vehicles blocked the police vehicle conveying the Senator to Kogi State.The police said the senator was rescued from policemen by the hoodlums and taken to an unknown destination.The incident took place around Area 1 Roundabout in Abuja.The Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, disclosed these in a statement in Abuja.The statement reads: “At about 1200Hrs of today (Tuesday) Sen. Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment in Federal High Court, Lokoja, from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in two Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja.“In the process, the senator jumped out of the police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the policemen by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination.“The police team re-enforced and trailed Senator Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja, where he was re-arrested.”The police said Melaye would be arraigned in court without further delay, adding that one of the Toyota Hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums and miscreants in aiding the senator’s escape has been recovered by the police investigation team.Moshood said the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to Melaye’s escape from lawful custody.