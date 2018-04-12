The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, has revealed why people of the South East must support President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid.

Nwosu, a governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, said Buhari’s declaration for second term will help Igbos actualise their dreams of Presidency by 2023.





Speaking with newsmen in Owerri, the state capital, Nwosu also said the zoning of the Vice President’s slot to the South East by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, or any party was wasteful.





Nwosu said, “Vice Presidential slot to South East zone in any party, including the PDP is a complete waste because what a president can achieve in one day, a vice president cannot achieve in eight years.





“Aside from the Igbo presidency which Buhari’s second term will secure for the Igbo, he has also done very well for the Southeast.





“With Buhari’s declaration for a second term, the Igbo will only have to wait for four years before producing the next president. So, there is need for every Igbo man irrespective of political party affiliation to support Buhari’s re-election bid.





“Today, we have a Cargo Airport in Owerri and President Buhari did it and today, Anambra State has been enlisted among the oil producing states. All these and many more were done by President Buhari. President Goodluck didn’t do them for us.”