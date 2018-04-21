An important travel document is your Nigerian passport. Without it, you cannot travel. In Nigeria, almost everyone thinks that you can never get your passport without going through the back door. This is wrong. There are laid down rules for applying for your passport. You only need to be patient or else you will be frustrated. By the way, you will save money and feel that you are doing the right thing.
Below are ways to formally apply for your Nigerian passport.
Have all required supporting documents
The documents for a successful passport application include: Local Government letter of identification, Birth certificate/age declaration, 2 recent colour passport photographs, Guarantor's form sworn to before a commissioner of Oaths / Magistrate / High Court Judge, Parents' letter of consent for minors under 16 years, Marriage certificate where applicable and police report in case of lost passport.
Fill the online application
Simply visit the Nigerian Immigration portal (https://portal.immigration.gov.ng), click on 'apply for passport', select type of passport and Processing country. When you are done with this, fill the online application with the correct information. Also, know that any false declaration on the form may lead to the withdrawal of the passport and/or your prosecution.
Make payment
After the approval of your online application, the next thing to do is make payment. You can use any of the available payment gateway provided. The fee for payment depends on your the number of passport pages and your age. For 32 pages- Age 0 - 17 (N8,750), 18-59 (15,000) and 60+ (N8,750) and for 64 pages, it is N20,000 for all ages. Besides, you will pay more if you go through the back door. If the page does not redirect you, go back to the NIS homepage, click on the "Query your Application Payment Status" and enter your Passport Application ID and Reference Number. Follow the instructions to confirm payment and endeavour to print your payment receipt.
Go for scheduled interview after confirmation of payment
Know that after you have confirmed your payment, the date and time of your interview will be generated. Attend the interview with all your documents at the Immigration office you have chosen on the portal.
Get your passport
The chances of receiving your passport after the interview are very slim. You will likely be told to come back for your passport.
