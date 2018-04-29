Suspected thugs on Sunday disrupted a gathering of some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress loyal to Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, representing the Kaduna North Senatorial District at the Senate.The thugs, numbering over 10, stormed the NUT End Well Hotel in Kaduna at about 3:15pm, attacking anybody in sight, including those that lodged in the hotel.Although no life was lost, five persons sustained injury and were rushed to the Barau Dikko Specialists Hospital in the state capital.The thugs, wielding dangerous weapons, torched the main hall where they vandalised some property of the hotel, while party members and supporters jumped through the windows and other emergency exit points.Security operatives shot into the air to disperse the hoodlums who were spotted brandishing their cutlasses on the road leading to the hotel.Earlier, while addressing members of the party from the Kaduna central, Hunkuyi insisted that congress must hold at ward, local and state levels as against the alleged “planned selection of delegates through affirmation” in Kaduna State.The lawmaker who had earlier addressed a stakeholders’ meeting from the Southern Kaduna Senatorial District, noted that there was the need for a change of guard at Kaduna Government House in 2019.The Senator said: “There are perfected plans to ensure that congresses do not hold to elect delegates through election, but to read out names to be affirmed as delegates.”