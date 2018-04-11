Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has called for massive support to the security personnel to enable them put an end to the incessant attacks on the people by herdsmen in the country.





Ortom made the appeal on Tuesday in Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area (LGA), Benue.





He pointed out that the attacks were taking a different dimension because security personnel too were not spared.





He said all hands must be on deck to end the ugly situation.





“Just Monday a soldier was killed at Tyulen, in Guma LGA of the state.





“People are being killed and even security men sent here to maintain law are not spared.





“Since these attacks began January this year, 11 policemen, three Civil Defence officers had been killed.





“We must not allow this barbaric act to continue to prevail on our people. This is not right.





“This is not right. We must respect rule of law. When people violate the law and there is no sanction, it results to impunity and cannot allow impunity to continue in this state,’’ he said.





He lamented that the attacks were gradually turning to impunity and if impunity was allowed to continue unabated it would deteriorate to anarchy.





The Chairman, Gwer West Local Government Council of Chiefs, Chief Daniel Abomtse said that 24 persons were killed on Thursday attack on Mbapa, Mbapupuu, Mbachohon, and Enger, all in Agagbe District in Gwer-West LGA.





According to Abomtse, one person was abducted on Monday by the herdsmen along Makurdi – Naka road, and taken to an unknown destination.





He said the herdsmen were camping at Nyiti near Makurdi where they usually come with their cattle to block the Makurdi – Naka road in wait of their victims who ply the road.