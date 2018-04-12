Plenary at the Senate on Thursday became rowdy over alleged incompetence of President Muhammadu Buhari to address the spate of killings by armed herdsmen.‎Lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, had raised a point of order to make reference to the conflicting reasons given by officials in the Buhari-led administration for the herdsmen/farmers clashes.Abaribe noted that the latest was from Buhari who said during his current official visit to the United Kingdom ‎that the killer herdsmen were from Libya.He said the admittance by the President that Nigeria had been invaded by external forces confirmed his previous claims that Buhari ‎was “totally incompetent”.The Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, interrupted Abaribe to raise a point of order, asking the lawmaker to withdraw his derogatory comments on Buhari and apologise for his statements.The bickering polarised the chamber along political lines.